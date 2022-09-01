Frieze Art Fair’s Collaborative Inaugural Edition in Seoul

On 2 September, Frieze debuts its first edition in an Asian country, in Seoul, South Korea. It will run alongside this year’s installment of the Korea International Art Fair (Kiaf), which was founded back in 2002. In a first-of-its-kind collaborative model, these fairs will together host nearly 350 domestic and international galleries in Seoul’s COEX Center. The roster includes acclaimed Korean artists, regional art organizations like Silverlens Galleries and Taka Ishii Gallery, and renowned blue chip institutions like Hauser & Wirth, Lehmann Maupin, Perrotin and Mendes Wood DM. Read more about both fairs and the abundance of enthusiasm surrounding them at The Art Newspaper.

Image of Park Seo-Bo’s “Ecriture No.070512” (2007), mixed media with Korean Hanji paper on canvas, courtesy Tokyo Gallery