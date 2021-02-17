Frieze’s Three-Day Online Festival, Anniversary Sessions: 30

From a discussion about eternity between photographer Collier Schorr and playwright Jeremy O Harris to an Arlo Parks acoustic performance and virtual cocktail hours at Roberta’s in Brooklyn and Rita’s in London, Frieze’s three-day online festival (17-19 February) celebrates the international art organization’s 30th anniversary. Matthew Barney, Anicka Yi, Rirkrit Tiravanija, Kara Walker and many others will also take part. The series of events arrives on the heels of two Frieze developments: the platform will host year-round pop-up exhibitions in London for its member galleries, and it’s undergone a Pentagram-helmed rebrand that includes a custom typeface. The festival coincides with the launch of a Frieze membership, which grants members admission to digital talks, early booking at their fairs and much more. See the Anniversary Sessions schedule on the Frieze website, where you can also learn more about their membership.

Image courtesy of Frieze