Untitled, Art + Artland Partner for Virtual Reality-Powered Fair

As artists and those interested in art grow exhausted with the term “virtual viewing room” (and the fact that it generally means an amped-up website), fairs, galleries and curators turn to virtual reality. Promising a “fully immersive and interactive experience created with cutting-edge architectural modeling, gaming and e-commerce technologies,” the UNTITLED, ART fair will partner with Artland to imagine fair aisles and booths presented as they would have been in real life, or “as close to being at Untitled, Art Miami Beach as virtually possible,” according to Jeffrey Lawson, founder of the fair. Exhibitors will be able to pay for two different booth sizes, either 200 or 400 square feet. A “buy now” function will also increase the ease of transactions. And guests will have access 24 hours a day. Read more at Artforum.

