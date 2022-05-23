Gabríel Ólafs: The Lily (Orchestral Version)

Icelandic composer and multi-instrumentalist Gabríel Ólafs recently debuted three versions of his stirring new single, “The Lily,” including one solo piano composition and another lush orchestral iteration. All three represent different yet equally successful approaches to the same exquisite sonic journey. “‘The Lily’ is the most expressive piece I’ve composed,” Ólafs says in a statement. “The melody was born on the piano after I read a particularly beautiful poem [by Davíð Stefánsson] with themes of romance and nature.”