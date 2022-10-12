Gemma Laurence: Watchdog

From Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Gemma Laurence comes “Watchdog,” a reflective sapphic folk single with lyrics that flow on warm, enveloping vocals. From bell bottoms and a long, lingering gaze to gunshots and gore, the tour de force short film that accompanies the track was helmed by Kyle James Wright. “After showing Kyle the song, he presented this brilliant idea to me: ‘So it’s a song about trust. What better genre of film to explore that than a gritty 1970s mafia film?’ And thus, ‘Watchdog’ was born,” Laurence says in a statement. “It was unlike anything Kyle or I had done before, and it was one of the most wild experiences in my life.”