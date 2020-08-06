Ghost Liotta: i am thoughts

In advance of their debut self-titled album (out 21 August), the electronic supergroup Ghost Liotta follows up lead single “object one” with the mesmerizing, moody new release “i am thoughts.” The instrumental track incorporates various vintage and modular synths, coupled with guitar and drums. The band first came together in 2017, after its members—Christopher Wray (guitarist for Butch Walker), Zac Rae (multi-instrumentalist, producer and Death Cab for Cutie member), John Spiker (of Tenacious D) and James McAlister (of The National)—completed work within and for other acts.