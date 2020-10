Industrial and avant-garde, Haich Ber Na’s new single “0594 Help” dissects the emotions that come with separation. It’s about “someone leaving and desperately wanting to be with them, but trying to understand ‘it’s not the end of the world’—like the sample I use says,” Haich Ber Na (aka Harrison Bernard) explains. In the accompanying visual treatment, filmed inside a box backed by six flashing LEDs, Bernard performs the dynamic tune on a rotating stage.

Image by Jesse Crankson