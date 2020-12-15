Healy feat. Becky and the Birds: Back on the Fence

Memphis, Tennessee-based recording artist Healy (aka Ethan Healy) enlists Swedish vocalist Becky and the Birds (born Thea Gustafsson) for “Back on the Fence,” a single from the former’s forthcoming album, Tungsten, due out 13 January on Braintrust and RCA Records. Produced by Public Library Commute, “Back on the Fence” proves to be Healy’s most pop-forward record—and pleasantly so. A rich grand piano carries his sound to new heights, while Gustafsson’s vocals add an ethereal element.