Helado Negro: Hometown Dream

Possessing a luminescent element, Helado Negro’s “Hometown Dream” overflows with silky, shimmery tranquility. The song is one of 15 on the Brooklyn-based avant-pop artist’s seventh album, Far In—his first since signing with 4AD. Hypnotic and lush, the record was made with contributions from L’Rain, Kelly Moran, Kacy Hill and others. In an interview with Pitchfork, he says, “When you’re trying to escape something, it’s always far in. Whatever problems I have, all that shit gets packed away in invisible luggage. I’ve been thinking about how to express those themes in multiple ways—not in a melancholy or sad way, but dancing it out a little bit.”