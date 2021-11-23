Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Bookworms

Scroll down to see more content

From enthralling novels to informative tomes and inspiring bedtime stories, there’s nothing as alluring as a good book. This Bookworms gift guide includes everything from magical realism to memoirs, classic literature, politics, poetry and beyond. Plus, there are photo-filled art and design books, travel guides and zines. Whether buying for kids or grown-ups, there’s countless worlds to explore (as well as reading-centric products) for the people in your life who love to read. For all other types of presents, take a look at our full BUY section.

Hero image courtesy of Actual Source