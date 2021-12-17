Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Musicality

Scroll down to see more content

Music inspires, energizes and moves us. It binds moments and memories. It soothes, excites and supports—and it’s a fundamental for many, including us at COOL HUNTING. Whether it’s sharing songs, making playlists, digging for records, testing headphones and speakers, playing instruments or reading about a favorite band, there are no limits to the pleasure of being in love with music. Inside our Musicality gift guide, you will find everything from records to speakers, label merch, books, prints and more—chosen for those who play or listen to music. For more gift ideas, check out our full BUY section, which is updated every day.

Take a look at our other 2021 Gift Guides, so far:

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: $25 and Under

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Bookworms

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Party Favors

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Nesting

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Kids + Pets

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Plant Medicine

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Plant Parenthood

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Art Nerds

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Gifts That Give Back

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: The Great Outdoors

Hero image courtesy of Wrensilva