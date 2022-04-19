Hot Chip: Down

Anchored by a sample of Chicago-based Universal Togetherness Band’s glorious early ’80s track “More Than Enough,” Hot Chip’s new track “Down” feels both retro and contemporary. The song and its kinetic music video (directed by Pulp’s Steve Mackey and Douglas Hart of the Jesus and Mary Chain) also act as an announcement for the five-piece (Owen Clarke, Al Doyle, Joe Goddard, Felix Martin and Alexis Taylor) group’s eighth album, Freakout/Release, which is slated for release on 19 August.