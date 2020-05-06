Ian Isiah: N.U.T.S

Brooklyn-based Ian Isiah’s sultry, silken vocals glide atop the funky Chromeo-produced “N.U.T.S”—a song from the upcoming AUNTIE album. While the disco-inflected beat by Chromeo (aka David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel) diverges from Isiah’s spacey, sexy R&B (like on his Shugga Sextape Vol. 1), the sublime, effortless blend of styles satisfies. The song features recordings of shouted homophobic slurs, but the video teaser sees the artist dancing throughout the city streets, unfazed. “You gotta make some room for people that wanna love you,” he croons.