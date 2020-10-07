In Regent’s Park, Frieze London’s Sculpture Park Still Welcomes Guests

Though Frieze London and Frieze Masters have shifted to online viewing room format, the prestigious fair’s large-scale outdoor sculpture division continues as usual in Regent’s Park (now through 18 October). The installation comprises 12 captivating works, including Lubaina Himid’s five reclaimed doorways and new commissions by the artists Kalliopi Lemos, Arne Quinze and more. “Rarely have our public spaces been quite so important for our mental and physical wellbeing, and this exhibition shines a light on sculpture in the open air, creating a place of inspiration and enjoyment where people can come together safely for conversation and exchange,” says Clare Lilley, Frieze Sculpture curator and director of program at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Read more about Frieze Sculpture at Artnet.

Image courtesy of Stephen White/Frieze