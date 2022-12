Atmospheric and haunting, “Mantle” by Isamaya Ffrench and Sam Thomas is an unsettling, breathtaking work. Written by London-based Ffrench (who is also a respected makeup artist and creator of wearable art) and composer, producer and session player, Thomas, it’s minimal, but expansive—with jittery percussion that adds to the mood. The song comes accompanied by an equally disquieting video.