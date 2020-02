With “Spiral Era,” Norwegian eight-piece Jaga Jazzist weave together a psychedelic, experimental—and science-fiction-like—jazz track. The eight-minute-long cosmic journey is only one part of the band’s forthcoming album Pyramid (out 24 April), their first LP since 2015’s Starfire and ninth overall in a career that now spans four decades. It’s also the first they’ve self-produced—and they’ve done so with symphonic success.