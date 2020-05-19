Jamie xx + The Avalanches: NTS Radio Show DJ Set

The most recent installment of Jamie xx’s monthly radio show for NTS manifested as a joyous, hour-long DJ set with The Avalanches. Jamie xx (aka James Smith) said the back-to-back performance was an “actual dream come true” and the setlist spans genres and eras, including tracks like Hamilton Bohannon’s “Me & The Gang,” Theo Parrish’s “Early Byrd,” Carly Simon’s “Tranquillo (Melt My Heart),” plus several songs from The Kay Gees. Listen for 58 minutes of bops, deep cuts and pleasure.