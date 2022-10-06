New from Chicago-based singer, songwriter and poet Jamila Woods, “Boundaries” is the artist’s first solo track since 2020’s “Sula (Paperback)” and it’s smooth, soulful and mellow yet still spirited. The song is about “the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges,” she says in a statement. “I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”