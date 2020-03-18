Japan, Man: Cautious

Offbeat and endearing, 15-year-old Beirut-based artist Japan, Man’s newest single, “Cautious,” bears all of the traits of the bedroom-pop genre, but employs lyrical patterns with gravity. “‘Cautious’ is a song about desperately wanting people to understand the struggles one might experience within themselves. It’s a call for emotional intelligence in our counterparts and patience when it comes to getting into any sort of relationship with another,” the artist (aka Leaticia Acra) says in a statement. The track will appear on an EP scheduled for release in May.