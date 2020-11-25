Jazmine Sullivan: Pick Up Your Feelings

Jazmine Sullivan’s break-up banger “Pick Up Your Feelings” marks a powerful return for the talented vocalist. Sullivan sashays across the song, belting out soulful, acrobatic vocals. Co-written by Nova Wav (aka Brittany “Chi” Coney and and Denisia “Blue June” Andrews), the song eschews the traditional heartbreaking break-up ballad for a dynamic dismissal that’s drenched in resilience and triumph. The song will appear on Sullivan’s upcoming album, expected this winter.