Jazmine Sullivan feat. Anderson .Paak: Pricetags

From Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan’s just-released album (her first in five years), “Pricetags” features a verse by Anderson .Paak that’s punctuated by swirling ad-libs. Simultaneously laidback and bold, the tune incorporates plenty of ’90s R&B and neo-soul elements. Heaux Tales—which also features cameos by H.E.R. and Ari Lennox, as well as production from Dev Hynes, Key Wane and DZL—is a welcome return for the wildly talented Philadelphia artist.