JB Dunckel: Corporate Sunset

Today, JB Dunckel of dreamy French electro-pop duo Air announced his forthcoming third solo album, Carbon, and debuted the mesmeric single “Corporate Sunset.” The bright track and its kinetic energy conceal darker considerations. “Big corporations are changing the world and what they propose could be paradise,” Dunckel says in a statement. “That song is optimistic but big tech companies are more likely to bring us hell. They’re more powerful now than any country—they’re the new kings.”