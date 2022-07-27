Jesse Harris: The Hanged Man

“The Hanged Man” makes for a moody, macabre and offbeat lead single from Silver Balloon (out 21 October), the forthcoming album of Grammy-winning, NYC-based songwriter and producer Jesse Harris. The song’s ribbony sonic texture is owed to a process where Harris runs guitar through an H3000 Harmonizer processor. “People have asked me and [collaborator] Kenny [Wollesen] what we did to the guitar on ‘The Hanged Man’ and the honest answer is we don’t know,” Harris says in a statement. “Often the H3000 would seem to make decisions on its own, and we began to see it as a kind of medium.” It’s strangely alluring and melodic—and an exciting glimpse of what’s to come.