Jesse Marchant: Dirty Snow (Live/Solo)

From Antelope Running, singer-songwriter Jesse Marchant’s ruminative fifth album (out today, 25 June), the single “Dirty Snow” has been released as an intimate live music video, wherein the artist performs alone at the piano. For Marchant, formerly known as JBM, the album is a sprawling set of recollections—where every brief narrative is underscored by emotion. Marchant’s illuminative songwriting and vocals transport listeners into the distinct worlds of each track.