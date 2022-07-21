Jessie Ware: Free Yourself

It’s been two years since Jessie Ware’s glittery disco album What’s Your Pleasure? and now the singer-songwriter returns with another buoyant, dance-floor-ready bop called “Free Yourself.” Co-written by songwriter and producer Coffee Clarence JR along with renowned producer, songwriter and DJ Stuart Price (who has worked with Kylie Minogue, Madonna, New Order, Missy Elliott, Dua Lipa and others), the new disco-house single acts as a teaser for Ware’s upcoming fifth studio album. “I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions and to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again,” Ware says in a statement. “Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”