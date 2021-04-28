Jessie Ware: Please

Jessie Ware announced the deluxe version of her divine disco-pop album What’s Your Pleasure? along with the release of “Please.” It’s one of the many songs that didn’t make the record (Ware initially wrote between 40 and 50 for the project) but it oozes that same lush, glittery, disco vibe—along with squiggly synths, spacey bleeps and tinges of ’90s house. She says in a statement, “I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet! ‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.”