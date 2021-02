Filmed through the windows of its featured performers (a list that includes harpist Mary Lattimore, multi-instrumentalist Mary Timony, musician Steven Shane McDonald, singer-songwriter Anna Waronker and more), the collage-like video for Joe Wong’s double single “Minor / Nuclear Rainbow” weaves together tales of claustrophobia and apocalyptic dread. Pairing the gravity of Wong’s tantalizing track with the kaleidoscopic video makes for six unforgettable minutes.