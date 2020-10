LA-based composer, multi-instrumentalist and singer Joe Wong releases “Nite Creatures” along with a Fred Armisen-directed music video, which both eschew simple classification for a psychedelic-lounge blend with a dollop of humor bubbling beneath the surface. From the lyrics—which include “Relax your mind / the night creatures wander past you”—to the ’70s-style production and kaleidoscopic visuals, it’s a wild ride on waves of talent.

Image by Priscilla C Scott