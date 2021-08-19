Joshua Crumbly: The See

LA-based songwriter and producer Joshua Crumbly—a highly sought-after musician who’s lent his bass skills to the likes of Bob Dylan, Leon Bridges and Kamasi Washington—will release his second full-length solo album, ForEver, on 8 October through Shahzad Ismaily’s figureight records. From it comes “The See,” a moody, mesmerizing track that features a meandering alto saxophone contribution from Sam Gendel. The official music video, directed by Giraffe Studios, contributes further to the spaciousness of the sonic exploration.