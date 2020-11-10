Judy Chicago’s First-Ever Virtual Artwork, Rainbow AR

Berlin-based non-profit arts organization Light Art Space (LAS) commissioned acclaimed feminist artist Judy Chicago to continue her decades-spanning Atmospheres series of Smoke Sculpture imagery—but in augmented reality. Thus, a new work can be viewed worldwide today on one’s phone. Working with producers at International Magic and sound designer Colin Bailey, the artist’s “Judy Chicago Rainbow” is an interactive experience of shifting color and sound with plumes of smoke that augment any surrounding. Read more at Artlyst or download the Judy Chicago Rainbow AR app on iOS or in the Google store.

Image © Judy Chicago