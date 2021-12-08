Khruangbin + Leon Bridges: B-Side

Another dreamy collaboration between Khruangbin and Leon Bridges was announced today. Following 2020’s Texas Sun EP, the trio (Laura Lee, Mark Speer and Donald Ray “DJ” Johnson Jr) and soul singer will release Texas Moon on 18 February, and from it share “B-Side.” While inspired by their shared home state, the song melds genres from far and wide—incorporating elements of soul, psychedelia and rock via fuzzy guitar, congas, bongos, whispered back-up vocals and more. “It’s like a short story,” Lee says of the album. “And it leaves room to continue having these stories together. It’s not Khruangbin, it’s not Leon, it’s this world we created together.”