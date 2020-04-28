Khruangbin: Time (You and I)

“Time (You and I),” the first single from funk three-piece Khruangbin’s forthcoming album, Mordechai (out 26 June on Dead Oceans), expands upon the band’s signature sound by adding more substantial vocals, and leaning into their glittery disco influences. Recorded at the band’s studio estate in Burton, Texas, the funk-laden song features a chant-like chorus: “That’s Life / We had more time / We could live forever / Just You and I / We could be together / Just you and I.”