Filipina singer-songwriter Kiana V (aka Kiana Valenciano) follows her 2019 debut album See Me with Dazed, an EP released today. From the five-track project (co-produced with Jesse Barrera) comes “Better,” a dreamy, contemplative tune. With ethereal vocals and twinkling synths, it sounds like a love song, but after listing the problems within a relationship, Valenciano repeatedly coos “I could do better” in each chorus.