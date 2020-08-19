Ricky Reed, Leon Bridges + Kiana Ledé: Better

Producer Ricky Reed (known for his work with Lizzo, Maggie Rogers and others) taps vocalists Leon Bridges and Kiana Ledé for the third single from his forthcoming album, The Room. A delicate tune, “Better” is about returning home to the people and places you love most. “She said she’d be OK and I had to trust her / Sometimes you gotta leave you don’t even wanna,” the pair sings on the chorus. Watching the video on YouTube also results in funds raised for The Solutions Project, “a non-profit that connects artists and fans with frontline communities to the climate crisis.” Reed’s label, Nice Life, will match the total donation up to $30,000. So far, the video has raised over $10,000 through views (or $20,000, including Reed’s pledged match).