koleżanka: Canals Of Our City

koleżanka (aka Kristina Moore) returns with the layered, melodic “Canals Of Our City,” the avant-pop artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist’s first new track since her debut album, Place Is, last year. Moore shot, directed and edited the music video, which underscores the track’s hazy vibe and resplendent vocals. “This is a song inspired by a memory. It’s about the first person I ever fell in love with, of our joy being debaucherous punks finding trouble in the west side where he lived, and of a tragedy that transformed him and our relationship in an irreparable way,” Moore shares in a statement.