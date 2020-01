From Dutch singer Leven Kali’s upcoming EP, High Tide, “Homegirl” is influenced by ’90s R&B and hip-hop, but tweaked for the current day. Highlighted by feature spots from Smino and Topaz Jones, the track is lighthearted and fun, despite the complicated relationships each vocalist details in their lyrics. Atop piano chords, a deep bass line and funky drums, each artist offers their personal style without breaking the track’s flow.