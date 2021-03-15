Lido Pimienta: Coming Thru

A standout track from Lido Pimienta’s Miss Colombia, “Coming Thru” reappears with an all-new music video made in collaboration with visual artist Orly Anan. Colorful fruits and fairytale figures crowd the set while choir vocals, woodwind instruments and rising synths form the minimal, but textured song. “The creatures next to me are acting as my conscience but most importantly, my sense of power, surrounded by the abundance of colorful fruits and foods that are to be shared ONLY by the ones who want to protect us,” Pimienta writes in a statement.