Lido Pimienta: Eso Que Tu Haces

Lido Pimienta (who won the 2017 Polaris Prize for her debut album, La Papessa) has returned with a radiant song from her second album, Miss Colombia. Colombia-born and Toronto-based Pimienta combines soulful synth-pop, international rhythms and pretty vocals within her music. “Eso Que Tu Haces” (translated: “That thing you do / Is not love”) is no exception. Clapping percussion keeps the pace, as synth arrangements and Pimienta’s voice guide the track to its soaring climax.