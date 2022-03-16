Lucius feat. Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow: Dance Around It

Brimming with brilliant energy and a message of optimism, the fourth single from the upcoming Lucius album, Second Nature (out 8 April), “Dance Around It” finds the indie-pop act collaborating with Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow. In addition to lending backing vocals to the bright track, Carlile produced the album (the duo’s first since 2016’s Good Grief) with Dave Cobb. “When we brought it to the studio, we asked our dear friends and collaborators (pinch me) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile to sing with us; they were so present and instrumental during the writing and recording of our record—and hearing them sing on this track felt like dancing through that last part of a dark tunnel,” Lucius vocalists Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe shared in a statement.