Lute: Life

Dreamville Records rapper Lute’s “Life” is the second single from his forthcoming album, which is set to release later this year. The song addresses Black Lives Matter protests, scenes from his hometown of Charlotte (where a mass shooting killed three and injured dozens) and the death of his cousin, who was shot the month prior. There’s little superfluity on “Life” and Lute (aka Luther Nicholson) balances hard truths with words of encouragement, all atop a straightforward but engaging instrumental adorned by stringed instruments. “I’m here to give you all these tools and / then my life be complete / Show you what you dream is true / And what you want in life in reach / And now I gotta take a look at me and practice what I preach,” he raps to us, but also his daughter, the intended recipient of his message.