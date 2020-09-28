Spillage Village: Hapi

Spillage Village (aka J.I.D, 6LACK, EarthGang, Mereba, Hollywood JB, Jurdan Bryant and Benji.) was founded in 2015, but formalized and expanded later with the signing of J.I.D and EarthGang to Dreamville Records and the addition of Pittsburgh-based rapper Benji. in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The group released their fifth studio album, Spilligion, this week and its most soulful single (though all bear gospel references), the pared-back, piano-led “Hapi” was beautifully produced by Johnny Venus and Benji. The powerful visual treatment furthers its message—and emphasizes Big Rube’s momentous spoken-word offering.