MIKE: Leaders of Tomorrow (Intro)

With the new full-length album Disco!, prolific NYC “loop rapper” MIKE once again affirms his position as a present-day hip-hop pioneer. “Leaders of Tomorrow (Intro),” a collage-like track stylistically split down the middle finds MIKE delivering potent lyrics atop soulful guitars, which are frequently punctured by horns. On the LP, which MIKE self-produced under his DJ BlackPower pseudonym, this track follows up the previously released single and album opener, “Evil Eye” and the enrapturing “alarmed!” which features Sideshow. From there, it’s hard to stop a complete listen through.