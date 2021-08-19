Miles4Migrants Donates Frequent Flyer Miles to Those in Need

Miles4Migrants, a non-profit founded back in 2016, has been using donated frequent flyer miles to provide people impacted by war, violence, persecution and disaster with the opportunity to migrate safely. Focused on individuals and families who are legally allowed to travel, but can’t afford airfares, Miles4Migrants relies on public donations and also collaborates with other non-profits to make these difficult journeys a little easier. In just two days this week, between 16 and 18 August, the organization received 52 million frequent flyer miles and credit card points, $15,000 in travel vouchers and $100,000 in cash donations. Find out more about the organization at Miles4Migrants.

Image courtesy of Miles4Migrants