Mopiano: With U

Stockholm-based singer/songwriter Mopiano debuts his single “With U” ahead of an EP on Majestic Casual Records. Cinematic, emotional and tinged with electronic elements, the song comes along with a video directed by Jean-Luc Mwepu. The film portrays an instance of betrayal, emphasizing Mopiano’s intimate lyrics. Pan African Music premiered the release, and Mopiano tells them, “I also wanted this to be a good representation for people of color, you know, something beautiful we can be proud of.”