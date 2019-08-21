Mura Masa feat. Clairo: I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again

Initially more reminiscent of Clairo’s recent work, “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Again” grows into a true duet—with her voice nuzzling seamlessly into Mura Masa’s mold. With sometimes sweet, sometimes distorted vocals by Clairo (aka Claire Cottrill) the song’s video follows suit, with wholesome images in nature becoming glitchy and trippy. All the while, the instrumental builds. With handclaps and a thumping bass-line, Mura Masa’s beat is grungy and juxtaposes Clairo’s delicate vocals perfectly.