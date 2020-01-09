Museum Visits Linked to Longer Life

According to research by scientists at University College London, people who regularly visit museums and galleries (at least every few months) have a 31% lower risk of dying early, compared with those who don’t. It’s believed that interacting with the arts can help reduce stress and foster “creativity that allows people to adapt to changing circumstances.” Researchers admit that wealth is intrinsically linked to people’s ability to visit these institutions, but perhaps not as much as expected—with factors like free time and type of occupation making little difference. Rather “cognitive differences, social and civic engagement, mental health, mobility and disability and deprivation” play bigger roles. Find out more at CNN.

