Drummer, composer, producer and beatmaker Myele Manzanza has announced his third album, Crisis & Opportunity Vol.3—Unfold, and from it comes “Silencing the Sun,” a brilliantly layered track that, like much of Manzanza’s work, pushes the genre of modern jazz. Throughout its nearly three minutes, the single titillates, shifting between New Zealand artist Wallace’s airy vocals, robust percussion, bold keys and plucky guitar licks.