Mykki Blanco feat. Blood Orange: It’s Not My Choice

Another track from Mykki Blanco’s highly anticipated Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, “It’s Not My Choice” features vocals from Blood Orange. With a tinge of the ’80s, the track tells the story of a troubled relationship via Blanco’s distinctly energized rhymes. The album (out 18 June on Transgressive Records) will feature cameos by Jamila Woods and Blanco’s brother Jay Cue, with writing contributions from Big Freedia and Kari Faux, and production by Daniel Fisher (aka Physical Therapy).