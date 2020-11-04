NASA’s Astounding New Images

Mind-blowing new images of space released by NASA reveal distant galaxies, gas clouds, supernova remnants and more. The spectacular pictures were gathered from various missions and pieces of equipment including the sophisticated Chandra X-ray Observatory, which detects X-ray emissions from extremely hot (in the millions of degrees) regions of the universe—like exploded stars or matter just 90 kilometers from a black hole. Seeing M82 (a starburst galaxy about 12 million light-years away) and Eta Carinae’s “death spiral” (a stellar system of two stars located about 7,500 light-years away) proves mesmerizing for anybody, but for scientists, it provides vital information to understand the universe just a little more. See more of these images at Deseret News.

Image courtesy of NASA