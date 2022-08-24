NASA Releases “Remix” of Sounds From a Black Hole

NASA has debunked the misconception that space is silent by releasing a “remix” of sound from a black hole in the Perseus galaxy cluster, captured by the Chandra X-ray Observatory—and it’s haunting. In a tweet NASA says, “Most space is a vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we’ve picked up actual sound… In this sonification of Perseus, the sound waves astronomers previously identified were extracted and made audible for the first time. The sound waves were extracted outward from the center.” These sounds were captured years ago, but only now has NASA resynthesized them into a range that humans can hear “by scaling them upward by 57 and 58 octaves above their true pitch” so they are now “144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency.” Pitch-perfect horror from the heavens. Find out more on NASA’s YouTube channel.

Image courtesy of NASA